PN wants constitutional amendment to change police commissioner's and AG's appointment

The Nationalist Party has called for a change in the appointment of the police commissioner and Attorney General among a number of proposed constitutional amendments.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PN voiced its support for a full and comprehensive reform of the constitution and urged that the process begin without further delay.

During a meeting, the PN parliamentary group discussed the draft bill published by government, which proposes several constitutional amendments.

The PN noted that the bill appears to have been rushed, with the justice minister only informally notifying the shadow minister for justice of its contents just days earlier, despite government having long been aware of the relevant deadlines.

“The Nationalist Party insists, and will ensure, that constitutional amendments are not carried out in a piecemeal and sporadic fashion, as the government seems to be doing, but rather as part of a comprehensive and structured reform process of Malta’s constitutional framework.”

The PN also noted that the process must be led by the President.

Among the proposed amendments, the PN wants changes to the way the Electoral Commission and Broadcasting Authority are appointed and function.

Other amendments would see the implementation of recommendations from the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, reforms to public broadcasting, and the recognition of the environment as a fundamental right

It has also proposed the ratification of Protocol 12 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the creation of a standing committee on justice, and an overhaul of parliament’s standing orders.

The statement was signed by MPs Karol Aquilina and Carm Mifsud Bonnici.