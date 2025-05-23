Freedom Flotilla ship was subject to two aerial attacks, according to damage report

Two aerial attacks were the cause of damage on the Conscience vessel belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which was targeted on the edge of Maltese territorial waters.

According to the coalition, the Maltese authorities have published a Marine Casualty Damage Report about the incident.

The report states that the vessel was subject to two aerial attacks. The on-board fire was caused by these strikes on the upper deck, as opposed to an internal explosion.

Moreover, there were no weapons on the vessel nor any high-risk or flammable substances that could have contributed to an internal explosion.

The coalition said that Maltese and EU authorities have still not allowed an independent, international forensic investigation of the Conscience. “This refusal to ensure full transparency and accountability is deeply troubling,” it said.

“The bombing of a civilian vessel in European territory, without international condemnation or serious inquiry, underscores a broader pattern: Israel’s escalating violence against civilians is met with silence and complicity from the international community.”

Earlier in May, the Conscience was attacked twice by a drone, causing damage to the hull. The vessel was on its way to Malta to collect more aid and pick up 44 passengers who wanted to join the mission. Its goal was to deliver essential supplies to Gaza, which is currently under an aid blockade by Israel.

All the crew members who were stranded at sea after the attack have since been returned to their home countries.

The coalition is now preparing to launch another action with the yacht Madleen. “We do so with the sobering knowledge that, in a world unwilling to restrain Israeli aggression, our civilian vessels remain vulnerable.”

“The Madleen, will sail soon to challenge Israel’s criminal blockade and help establish a sea corridor to Gaza that is not controlled by the Israeli occupier. Named after a renowned fisherwoman in Gaza, the Madleen embodies our commitment to nonviolent resistance and solidarity.”

The coalition is urging governments to guarantee a safe passage for its vessels and to uphold international law. It also urges media outlets and civil society to amplify this call and hold Israel responsible for its actions in Gaza.

At least 53,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 121,000 others injured since Israel started a new offensive in Gaza in October 2023.

With limited aid being allowed into Gaza, at least 29 children and elderly people have died of starvation-related deaths, according to the Palestinian health minister.