Study shows miscarriage leave leads to improvement in work productivity

The government announced a study showing miscarriage leave could lead to increased productivity in the workplace.

“With the introduction of miscarriage leave in our country, Malta will not only be one of the few countries to introduce specific leave in these cases, but it will also be one of the first countries where the government finances this leave,” Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul said.

Also presented during the consultation were two reports based on discussions from Malta’s first national conference on miscarriage leave held in April.

These reports were presented by Josianne Cutajar and Amy-Jo Mifsud, who explained the challenges and proposals brought forward during the conference.

This consultation meeting last month marked the launch of a public discussion on the proposed introduction of miscarriage leave. The process is being led by Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul, who brought together individuals to take part in the dialogue.

Participants in the consultation meeting included members of the medical community, psychologists, psychiatrists, trade unions, employers’ associations, and individuals who have personally experienced a miscarriage and spoken about it openly.

During the second consultation meeting, a socio-economic study commissioned by economist Jonathan Spiteri was presented. The study shows that offering miscarriage leave can reduce productivity loss at work and lead to an increase in employee productivity of up to 8%.

Parliamentary Secretary Ellul said that the government is committed to improving workers’ rights and standing by couples during difficult moments.

The study highlights how social support measures, such as miscarriage leave, can have economic benefits for the whole country. “The study has gained the interest of social partners and the public in general, and social measures of this type translate into economic benefits for the entire country.”

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament from both government and Opposition, as well as professionals and stakeholders from several fields.