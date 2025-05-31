Church leaders say euthanasia is 'a failure of love', warns safeguards will be eroded over time

A pastoral letter issued by Malta’s church leaders on the public consultation concerning a proposed White Paper on euthanasia described the practise as “a failure of love.”

On Saturday, the bishops expressed strong opposition to the proposal, as they argue that experience from other countries indicates that safeguards are eventually “eroded over time”, resulting in more people ending their lives for different reasons.

“Life begins to be considered a burden rather than a gift, and medical duty to care may even become a duty to kill. A right to die can become a duty to die,” the church warned.

The letter illustrates several arguments against the proposed law. It contends that the state should provide support for individuals to live with dignity, surrounded by love and care, rather than offering assistance to commit suicide.

Furthermore, they stated that the proposal contradicts the commandment "You shall not kill," which they describe as a principle "engraved in our hearts and at the core of our society".

The bishops stressed that doctors have a responsibility to remain faithful to their oath to save life, not help end it. They further argue that the White Paper undermines the National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

Reflecting on the words of Pope Francis, the letter describes euthanasia as “a failure of love, a reflection of a ‘throwaway culture’” where individuals are no longer seen as having "paramount value". They contended that compassion means “to suffer with,” sharing in the suffering of those nearing the end of life, rather than intentionally ending life.

Concerns were also raised that vulnerable individuals might feel like a burden or be subjected to coercion if the law were enacted.

Instead of focusing on assisted suicide, the bishops strongly advocate for the strengthening of palliative care through necessary investment.

The bishops however, said that it is appropriate to use medicine to ease the suffering of those in critical condition even if life may be shortened.

“We believe a patient also has the right to refuse extraordinary medical treatment and to decline disproportionate treatment that causes unbearable suffering and offers no hope. That right is unfettered.”

The letter concludes by expressing appreciation for families caring for the terminally ill, for the work of Hospice Malta, and for professionals in hospitals and care homes.

“Let us end pain, not life. Let us show compassion and care until the end,” they concluded.

The letter was signed by archbishops Charles Scicluna and Anton Teuma, as well as auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea Curmi.