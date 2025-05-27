Deputy Prime Minister Borg meets with the European Court of Human Rights President

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg met with outgoing President, Judge Marko Bošnjak alongside President-Elect of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), Judge Mattias Guyomar, in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Judge Guyomar was elected President of the ECtHR last month succeeding Judge Marko Bošnjak and will begin his three-year term on Friday.

This week, Deputy Prime Minister Borg is in Strasbourg to preside over the first meeting of the Committee of Ministers’ Deputies of the Maltese Presidency of the Council of Europe. Malta assumed the six-month Presidency on 14th May.

Borg thanked President Bošnjak for his work during his tenure while he congratulated Judge Guyomar on his election, noting that Malta looks forward to continuing its constructive cooperation with the Court in coming years.

He welcomed the Maltese Presidency’s ongoing collaboration with the ECtHR to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights, the 1950 treaty that safeguards the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states.

Borg, President Bošnjak and President-Elect Guyomar discussed ECtHR rulings involving Malta, primarily related to property rights while noting the positive relationship and collaboration between the Court and Malta. “These judgements have been crucial in guiding our ongoing reforms as we remain committed to continuously updating our legislation to ensure their full implementation,” the Maltese Deputy Prime Minister said.

On Wednesday, after opening the Committee of Ministers’ Deputies at the Palais de l’Europe, Deputy Prime Minister Borg will be officially inaugurating the Maltese Presidency of the Council of Europe with a symbolic flag-raising ceremony in Place de la République.

The May-November 2025 Maltese Presidency of the Council of Europe, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Malta’s membership in this organisation, is prioritising the protection of children, combatting violence and discrimination, empowering youth and safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.