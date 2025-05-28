NGO concerned over judge's ruling on 'consensual' relationship between priest and minor

NGO Victim Support Malta (VSM) has voiced its concern over a judge’s ruling that reduced the prison sentence of a priest found guilty of defiling a 15-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, MaltaToday reported that Judge Neville Camilleri reduced the parish priest’s sentence on appeal, arguing that the relationship between them was consensual.

The court had heard that the girl wanted the parish priest to impregnate her and leave the church, as she further blackmailed him to keep the relationship going. The priest's name was subject to a publication ban by the court.

Reacting to the ruling, VSM said it is “deeply saddened to see that in 2025, so many misconceptions about a person’s ability to give meaningful sexual consent continue to thrive.”