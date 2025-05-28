NGO concerned over judge's ruling on 'consensual' relationship between priest and minor
Victim Support Malta says that it is saddened to see such misconceptions about a person's ability to give sexual consent
NGO Victim Support Malta (VSM) has voiced its concern over a judge’s ruling that reduced the prison sentence of a priest found guilty of defiling a 15-year-old girl.
On Tuesday, MaltaToday reported that Judge Neville Camilleri reduced the parish priest’s sentence on appeal, arguing that the relationship between them was consensual.
The court had heard that the girl wanted the parish priest to impregnate her and leave the church, as she further blackmailed him to keep the relationship going. The priest's name was subject to a publication ban by the court.
Reacting to the ruling, VSM said it is “deeply saddened to see that in 2025, so many misconceptions about a person’s ability to give meaningful sexual consent continue to thrive.”
The NGO was established in 2006 and offers support services to victims of various crimes.
VSM noted that consent constitutes more than a verbal agreement, adding that consent cannot exist without maturity, autonomy, and an absence of power imbalance. According to the NGO, the case shows that the girl could not have given consent as she was a minor.
“In such a dynamic, true consent is fundamentally compromised. This case does not describe a consensual relationship. It is a clear abuse of power.”
The NGO urged the public to seek help in cases of sexual assault. VSM can be contacted by phone on 21228333 or by email on [email protected].