LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jury continues to hear defence arguments
Follow live as MaltaToday reports on the trial proceedings against four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop
Jury proceedings in the Maksar gang trial continue on Monday, with lawyer Leslie Cuschieri making arguments to the jurors in favour of his client.
Four men are in the dock accused of the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and Carmel Chircop in 2015. The trial is being presided over by Judge Edwina Grima.
The accused are brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015, while Vella and Degiorgio are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four deny the charges against them.
Lawyer says crucial part of Muscat’s testimony is false
The court is back in session. Cuschieri says the evidence instead suggests that Chircop was not shot at by a person from inside a car but rather by someone standing up. "If we are to conclude that Chircop was not shot at from a person inside a car, the next logical conclusion is that a substantial, crucial part of Muscat's testimony is false."
Conflicting evidence on gunshot wounds
Cuschieri is now referring to a statement from the prosecuting team that forensic reports indicated that the shots were fired at Carmel Chircop by a person sat in a car.
However, Cuschieri makes a distinction between what reports show and what the court-appointed experts concluded.
This statement from the prosecution stems from a report written by Mario Scerri, a reknowned forensic doctor. The report included an exposition on the entry and exit wounds on Chircop's body but did not specify that the bullets were shot upwards from a low angle. “It’s the Attorney General that came to this conclusion, not the experts,” he says.
Scerri already testified in court about this report, showing jurors and the rest of the courtroom some gruesome photos of the autopsy process. Cuschieri accuses the prosecution of using this shock factor to leave an impression on the jurors.
Lawyer says Muscat’s testimony poorly corroborated by police
Cuschieri is going through Muscat’s testimony and listing moments of “poor corroboration”. For example, police said the fact that they found one of four garage door panels opened at the crime scene corroborates what Muscat said, that Chircop only managed to open one door panel before he was killed.
Another piece of information that police said corroborates Muscat’s testimony is that Chircop’s wife told police that Chircop used to spend a lot of time at a cafeteria in Naxxar, and that the two of them dined at a Birgu restaurant before the murder. Muscat mentioned both these things in his testimony.
Cuschieri shuts this down entirely. He says many knew that Chircop enjoyed going to this particular cafeteria in Naxxar, which was very popular anyways. Meanwhile, Muscat's testimony on the Birgu waterfront is hazy too. According to Cuschieri, the restaurant never had tables on the ground floor by the seafront, which is what Muscat had said in court.
Credible witnesses don't need corroboration, lawyer says
Cuschieri explains to jurors what it means to corroborate information. “If I say the sun is out, that’s just what I’m saying. If another person who doesn’t know me says it’s sunny outside, then that corroborates what I said. I can also use my mobile to take a photo and show you that the sun is out.” he says.
He points out that, at law, a witness's testimony does not need to be corroborated if that witness is credible.
He insists on the credibility. The defence team's strategy this whole time has been to attack Muscat's credibility as a witness.Nicole Meilak
Lawyer says Muscat lied about AK47 in car during Chircop murder
Cuschieri says Muscat only mentioned an AK47 in connection to the Chircop murder after testifying in the magisterial inquiry in 2021. The magistrate had specifically asked about the weapons, finding it hard to believe that the three men (Vince Muscat, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella) only had two guns on them at the time of the murder.
At first, Muscat said it was just a revolver and pistol. It was only after this interaction that he mentioned an AK47 kept in the back seat of the car in case things go awry.
"Muscat, an expert in lies and manipulation, felt that he had to change his version of events to make things more believable."
‘A beautiful lie’: Muscat could not remember if Robert Abela was his lawyer
Cuschieri is telling jurors about what he believes is the best lie to have come out of this trial.
During cross-examination, the defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia asked Muscat to confirm that Robert Abela, who is now the prime minister, was hired as his lawyer in the past. To this, Muscat replied that he does not remember.
“How many lawyers have become prime ministers in recent years? Wouldn’t you be proud if your lawyer become a magistrate, a minister, a prime minister?”
Cuschieri says "I don't remember" is not a neutral statement, like "I choose not to comment". "That's a statement in itself. That means your memory isn't serving.
‘Investigators found refuge in Vince Muscat’
Cuschieri is telling jurors that Vince Muscat’s testimony allowed investigators to come out as heroes on the case, despite Muscat’s poor reputation.
“Investigators found refuge in a man who is ready to do everything to save his skin. If he must spend a year in prison, he will do anything to not serve that sentence or settle for six months instead of a year,” he said.
"If the investigators did their job, there wouldn't be any need to rely on him. They needed him, almost idolising him," he said.
Good morning and welcome to today's live blog. You can follow updates here on the trial by jury of four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.
Right now, lawyer Leslie Cuschieri is making arguments to the jurors in favour of his client, George Degiorgio. He has already pleaded guilty to carrying out the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. In this case, he is being charged with carrying out the hit on Carmel Chircop.