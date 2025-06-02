LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jury continues to hear defence arguments

🔴 LIVE

Jury proceedings in the Maksar gang trial continue on Monday, with lawyer Leslie Cuschieri making arguments to the jurors in favour of his client.

Four men are in the dock accused of the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and Carmel Chircop in 2015. The trial is being presided over by Judge Edwina Grima.

The accused are brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015, while Vella and Degiorgio are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

All four deny the charges against them.