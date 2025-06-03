NGOs urge Malta to block military shipments to Israel over allegations of war crimes

A coalition of Maltese NGOs has issued a joint appeal to Foreign Minister Ian Borg, calling on the government to enforce international law by prohibiting the transfer of military supplies to Israel.

The civil society groups argue that such transfers risk facilitating alleged violations of international humanitarian law, including genocide, apartheid, and illegal occupation.

The petition, signed by 18 organisations—including Moviment Graffitti, Aditus, PEN, and the General Workers Union—demands that Malta adopt stringent measures to prevent any vessel flying its flag from transporting arms or military equipment intended for use in conflict zones, particularly in Israel.

"Malta’s civil society is united in urging the competent authority to fulfill its legal obligations under international law to halt any illegal transfer of military supplies destined for use in Israel’s genocidal violence," the letter states.

The NGOs are also calling for a clear directive mandating that any Malta-flagged vessel found in breach of such regulations be subject to de-flagging, detention in foreign ports, and legal action against the captain, owner, and operator.

The appeal references the recent case of the HC Opal, a vessel owned by International Maritime Management (IMM) and operated by Ocean 7 Project, which prompted action from the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

The NGOs urge Malta to follow suit by adopting a similarly firm stance and aligning with international legal experts who assert that countries must prevent corporations under their jurisdiction from engaging in illegal arms transfers.

"The law leaves no doubt," the statement reads. "Transfers of military material to Israel are prohibited while it plausibly commits genocide, perpetrates apartheid, and continues its illegal occupation."

The call for action is part of a broader campaign backed by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to hold states and corporations accountable for their complicity in alleged violations of Palestinian rights.