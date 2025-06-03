Pigeon races, bird events suspended after Newcastle disease detected on poultry farms

The government has imposed sweeping restrictions on bird-related activities across Malta and Gozo after Newcastle disease was detected at two poultry farms.

The Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) announced the emergency measures in a public notice issued under European Union disease control legislation.

The virus, which is highly contagious and potentially devastating to bird populations, has prompted a temporary ban on pigeon races, open market bird sales, and the movement of poultry and birds for both leisure and trade purposes.

The ban extends to: all bird participation in fairs and open markets; external bird displays in pet shops, with trade halted entirely; online bird sales; pigeon racing and outdoor exercise of pigeons; falconry activities outside the premises of bird owners; hatchery sales of chicks for non-commercial use; export of poultry products; unregulated movement or disposal of poultry manure

Additionally, zoos and bird parks are being advised to keep birds indoors as much as possible and minimize contact with wild bird populations.

Some activities may be allowed on a case-by-case basis through formal derogations, such as the movement of chicks and hatching eggs between approved facilities, and travel of vaccinated pet birds. Pet birds may also be taken to veterinary clinics without prior written approval.

Newcastle disease is a viral infection that affects domestic and wild birds. Symptoms can include respiratory distress, digestive issues, and neurological signs like tremors or paralysis. However, the disease poses little threat to humans. The virus spreads rapidly through direct contact or contaminated equipment, feed, and clothing.

Authorities are urging bird owners, breeders, and businesses to comply with the new rules and help contain the outbreak. The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.