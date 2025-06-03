Five athletes fail doping tests in 2025

Five athletes have tested positive for prohibited substances in the first five months of 2025, Sports Minister Clifton Grima confirmed on Monday in response to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP David Agius.

AIMS conducted 260 tests so far this year.

AIMS, responsible for upholding anti-doping standards in line with global regulations, sends samples to a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Austria for analysis.

Athletes seeking medical treatment that involves prohibited substances must apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) to avoid sanctions.

The authority maintains an updated public list of suspended athletes, detailing the substances involved and the terms of their bans.

The minister also revealed that six athletes were suspended in 2024 following positive doping results out of 274 tests.

AIMS publishes an official list of banned substances and stresses that even substances legally available or decriminalised locally can still result in sports suspensions if deemed performance-enhancing or health-threatening.