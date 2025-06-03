WATCH | ‘There is no final decision on Manoel Island yet’ - Robert Abela

In a six-minute comment on Manoel Island, Abela continuously blasted the Fenech Adami administration for handing the concession to the company. However, Abela seemed to forget that the concession was granted parliament’s unanimous support, which includes the party he now leads.

He described the Manoel Island issue as a challenge that must be bested. Abela explained his claim that if the concession is broken, taxpayers must pay hundreds of millions of euros, noting that this was calculated through the value of land in Gżira.

Abela told journalists that the only “solution” he excludes is compensating speculators for breaking the contract. He explained that government will analyse the conditions of the concession, and that he requested a legal analysis of the case.

The prime minister told the press that he will not exclude action if the concessionaires’ are found to be in breach of the contract but urged caution against “impulsive actions”.

“I will not try to spin this issue as one that is already decided because it’s not,” repeating that government is analysing the situation, claiming that he will prioritise the public interest.