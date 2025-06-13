Authorities fear new Paceville building collapse, 40 more residents evacuated

The architect could not brief the media on the cause of the damages but explained that an internal investigation within the BCA is underway.

It was further stated that the Civil Protection Department deployed sensors to monitor the nearby building's movements. "The main danger is that, according to our data, the building could completely or partially collapse," he said.

The BCA stated that "a precautionary evacuation exercise is being carried out for additional properties within the affected perimeter, and temporary alternative accommodation is offered."

The authority stated that along with the OHSA, it will remain on-site and will assist those who were affected by the collapse, announcing a dedicated helpline to victims of the incident. Anyone affected by the collapse can call the BCA on 99097867.

Wednesday's collapse

On Wednesday night, a block of flats in Paceville Road collapsed after months of construction work right next to the building.

The site is being developed by Excel Developments, which is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius, and Daniel Refalo. Agius is listed as the project developer. Developer Mark Agius, a long-time business partner of Portelli, is behind some of the most controversial developments in the country.

Following inspections, the site was hit with a stop works notice by the BCA and residents were evacuated just hours before the collapse.