WATCH | Bernard Grech resigns from PN leader

Bernard Grech states that he will stay on as PN and Opposition Leader until his replacement is found, and that an internal leadership contest will begin immediately

10 June 2025, 11:50am
by Matthew Farrugia
Opposition leader Bernard Grech
Opposition leader Bernard Grech has announced his resignation.

Sources close to the Nationalist Party told MaltaToday that the resignation is tied to MaltaToday's latest survey which showed his party's abysmal polling and a significantly low trust rating.

Grech called a meeting of the PN Executive Committee that will be held on Wednesday 11 June. 

In his address, Grech stated that a change in leadership is the best step for the party and the country.

Grech explained that he will stay on as PN and Opposition Leader until his replacement is found, and that an internal leadership contest will begin immediately.

He said that five years ago when he took control of the PN, he found a party with many wounds, and that he worked tirelessly to unite the party once again. 

He noted his success in decreasing the gap between the PL and PN in last year’s MEP and local council elections.

On a personal level, Grech described the past 5 years as full of highs and lows, as he remarked that he lost both his parents while he was Opposition Leader. He also noted that the PN lost invaluable people such as Robert Arrigo, Francis Zammit Dimech, and Karl Gouder.

Downloadable Files
Bernard Grech's resignation letter

He thanked his family, the public, and party supporters, as he asked forgiveness for anyone he might have hurt during his tenure. 

Grech was elected PN leader in 2020 after his predecessor Adrian Delia was ousted by a group of rebel MPs following another MaltaToday survey.

