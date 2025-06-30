Andrew Azzopardi’s radio show moves to Campus 103.7

Prof. Andrew Azzopardi’s popular radio show is moving to Campus FM 103.7 after years on air on RTK103, owned by the church.

Starting in September, ‘Andrew fuq Campus 103.7’ will air every Saturday from 9am to noon, keeping its focus on current affairs.

Azzopardi was left without a radio show to host at the start of the month after Beacon Media Group, the church’s media wing, chose not to renew his popular show, which aired every Saturday on RTK103.

Azzopardi said he was disappointed by the decision but still thanked the company for providing the platform.

Now, the radio show is being moved to Campus 103.7.

Celaine Buhagiar, the radio manager at Campus FM, said the team is thrilled to welcome Azzopardi to the station. “Andrew will be a welcome addition to the crop of experienced and upcoming contributors who contribute to our diverse schedule.”

Campus FM is a national radio station based at the University of Malta. It recently invested in its studio by installing in-studio cameras for live online broadcasting.