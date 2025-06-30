More Maltese students achieving recognised qualifications, education ministry reports

Malta’s students are showing significant academic progress, with more Year 11 pupils attaining official certification under the Secondary School Certificate and Profile (SSC&P), according to new data released by the Education Ministry.

The results, described as substantial improvement, show a marked increase in the number of students reaching Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF) levels, particularly the highest level, MQF Level 3. In previous years, many of these students would have finished their compulsory education without any recognised qualification.

The SSCP is based on a combination of Year 11 annual exam results, continuous assessments, and participation in non-formal educational activities.

Education Minister Clifton Grima welcomed the results, thanking educators across Malta and Gozo for their efforts and dedication.

He also said the improvements are in line with the long-term goals of Malta’s Vision 2050, which sees education as a cornerstone of national success.

The ministry also linked this progress to Malta’s improved standing in international benchmarks, including the most recent Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), where Maltese students demonstrated strong comparative progress.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to build on these gains by further strengthening early literacy and numeracy programmes, investing in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and vocational education (VET), and continuing with curriculum reform to better match the demands of a rapidly changing job market.

Grima emphasised the importance of continuous assessment, describing it as a “fair and meaningful reflection” of students’ development that supports both academic achievement and personal growth.

He also highlighted support initiatives like the Family Community School Link programme, aimed at assisting students still facing barriers to learning.