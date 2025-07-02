Moviment Graffitti, ADPD call for compassionate, transparent approach to euthanasia

As the government’s public consultation on assisted voluntary euthanasia draws to a close, Moviment Graffitti and ADPD–The Green Party have issued submissions backing the right of individuals to choose to end their suffering under carefully regulated conditions.

Moviment Graffitti said it supports the legal introduction of AVE, arguing that individuals facing terminal or incurable illnesses should have the right to make deeply personal end-of-life decisions.

The group emphasised the importance of personal autonomy and dignity, asserting that no one should be forced to endure prolonged pain due to restrictive legislation or externally imposed moral beliefs.

However, the organisation also acknowledged the ethical complexity of AVE and said a strong regulatory framework is needed to ensure that these decisions are voluntary and safeguarded against abuse.

Its submission proposes removing the six-month life expectancy requirement in the current proposal, calling it arbitrary and psychologically harmful. It also warns against the blanket exclusion of disabilities and age-related illnesses, arguing that such wording could lead to unfair and discriminatory outcomes.

Moviment Graffitti called for AVE to remain a last resort, used only when all other medical, psychological, and palliative options have been exhausted. It advocated for strengthened public healthcare structures, including improved education in end-of-life care for health professionals and greater investment in specialised palliative and hospice services.

The group also opposed the involvement of private institutions in providing euthanasia, warning of the risk of commercialisation and inequity in access.

ADPD–The Green Party echoed many of the same concerns in a separate submission, but also criticised the consultation document itself as overly narrow and lacking the depth needed for meaningful public debate.

The party argued that end-of-life care is a complex issue requiring a holistic approach and called on the government to provide comprehensive background information, including on the current state of chronic and terminal care in Malta.

ADPD also insisted that key themes such as the right to refuse treatment, biological wills, palliative sedation, and high-quality end-of-life care must be considered alongside AVE. It reiterated its long-standing call for a legal framework for advance medical directives (biological wills), and noted that even effective palliative care cannot always relieve the suffering of some patients. In such situations, it said, individuals should have access to appropriate pain relief, including opioids, as a basic right.

The party called for improved investment in palliative care across hospitals, residential homes, and community settings, and stressed the importance of respecting diverse ethical perspectives in a democratic society. It urged the government to move beyond political calculations and adopt a patient-centred approach, providing clear, rights-based policies that allow for informed and compassionate choices at the end of life.