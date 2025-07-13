Adrian Delia compares Gaza to the holocaust, urges EU to stop Israel’s campaign

Nationalist Party leadership candidate Adrian Delia has called on the European Union to act on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, comparing it to the Holocaust.

“When growing up and learning history, I strongly felt solidarity with the victims of the Holocaust,” Delia wrote in a Facebook post. “The same sense of solidarity informs my stance today, but it is directed towards the occupied and martyred Palestinians.”

Delia said that while he strongly condemned the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which saw the loss of lives and hostages taken, he also blamed the Israeli occupation for creating the conditions that led to the violence.

“I abhor the attack and the loss of life and the hostage taking, but the brutal Israeli occupation is as much to blame for the death and kidnapping of its citizens,” he said.

Since the war began, Israel has killed, raped, and tortured tens of thousands of Palestinians, Delia wrote, claiming that it aims to turn occupation into “annihilation.”

He also praised Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, for speaking out and said he wanted to add his voice to the global calls for justice.

“Without the constant support of the USA and many countries in our European Union, the Israeli effort will falter, and the genocide will stop,” he wrote. “Our silent and private condemnation is useless. We must speak out.”

Delia ended his message with a direct comparison to the Holocaust, urging people to respond with the same outrage: “All of us should voice our outrage at what is happening in Gaza in the same way that we expressed outrage at what happened in Auschwitz.”