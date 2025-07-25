Kitchen Garden: Major works stall reopening

Almost a year since the Kitchen Garden closed its doors to the public, extensive works taking place on site mean there is no reopening date in sight yet.

Last August, the Kitchen Garden management informed the public through its Facebook page that the cafeteria will be closed for the foreseeable future so that necessary works can be carried out. It also said that the public will be informed when it reopens.

However, almost a year since it closed for works, the Kitchen Garden’s doors remain shut. No update on the works or a potential reopening date have been published by the management.

A spokesperson for the Office of the President explained that the area is undergoing major works to make the space safe, functional and accessible. Due to the heritage element of the site, as it forms part of the San Anton Palace grounds, the works required major funding and needed to respect the sensitivity of the area.

“The nature of the works required is extensive and the sensitivity of the site itself requires constant consultation with other agencies regarding the implementation of required works,” the spokesperson said.

He did not indicate when the Kitchen Garden will be reopened to the public but said the Office of the President is committed to reopening it at some point in the future.

“We assure you of our determination to have the site upgraded and new equipment installed so that a safe and secure open space is made available to the general public.”

The spokesperson said the Kitchen Garden had to be closed due to safety reasons, particularly the children’s activity equipment, the material of which had started to weaken due to “environmental impact and natural wear and tear.”

“The decision was taken so to ensure that works are implemented so that individuals accessing the site are not placed at any risk arising from aged equipment and infrastructural deficiencies,” he said.

The President’s Kitchen Garden is a nine-tumoli space with a cafeteria, playing area and petting zoo. It was a popular space for families where parents could relax while kids used the playing area.

However, many parents are upset that it has been closed for so long without a reopening date in sight.

“It’s really disappointing that the Kitchen Garden has been closed for so long,” one person said in the comments section of the garden’s Facebook page. “This was one of the rare spots where we could enjoy some greenery with our little ones. Can we at least get an update on when it will be reopening?”

The garden has been supplying produce since the Knights era and was used as an entertainment space when Malta was under British rule, but it fell into dereliction over the years.

In 2011, it was reopened as a kitchen garden concept by President Emeritus George Abela.