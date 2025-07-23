Parliament starts debating citizenship law amendments

Parliament on Wednesday started discussing amendments to Malta’s citizenship law.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri opened the second reading into the law by saying changes will put a greater emphasis on the quality and value-added aspect of the country’s citizenship scheme.

“I had said we would be proposing amendments for the best interest of the people, and that is what we are doing,” Camilleri told parliament.

The changes come after the European Court of Justice ruled that Malta’s citizenship by investment infringed EU law and amounted to “the commercialisation of the grant of nationality of a member state.”

The legal amendments aim to strengthen the existing laws related to citizenship by merit, a concept originally introduced in 2017. The amendments enable government to grant citizenship based on merit to individuals who provide exceptional services or contributions to Malta or to humanity, including those achieved through job creation.

According to the proposed changes, “exceptional services or contributions” refers to those made by “scientists, researchers, athletes, sports persons, artists, cultural performers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and technologists, amongst other persons of interest…”

The process for obtaining citizenship by merit, which is already regulated by a Legal Notice that will also be amended for consistency with the new Act, begins with a request submitted to Aġenzija Komunità.

The amendments also aim to strengthen the due diligence process prior to naturalisation. An existing evaluation board then reviews the request and provides a recommendation to the Minister, who then makes the final decision.

Government turning challenges to opportunities – Byron Camilleri

Addressing the House of Representatives, Camilleri said the proposed amendments are in the best interest of the Maltese.

He insisted changes will be inline and honour the European Court decision.

The minister said that in a gesture aimed at fostering cooperation, the minister had passed on the Bill to the Opposition before being tabled in parliament.

“I could have politicised the issue, but wanted to be open with the Opposition,” he said.

Camilleri also listed a number of amendments being presented in government’s Bill.

He concluded by saying government could have stamped its feet, but instead opted to take the highroad.

Opposition welcomes changes, insists new law must respect court decision

Addressing parliament, Opposition MP Darren Carabott said government has to ensure “being Maltese must be respected.”

“And that has been the Opposition’s constant position. We had insisted there should be no price tag on being Maltese,” the MP said.

He also said the Nationalist Party has been proved right in it criticism of the IIP scheme, and the government’s Bill is clear that it has been scrapped.

Carabott also insisted the government must provide the assurance the legal amendments are in line with the European Court’s decision.

Spokesperson and PN leadership candidate Alex Borg welcomed the “step forward”, saying the party had always insisted on good due diligence.

“A Nationalist Opposition was never against wealth in the country, but in favour of equal and just wealth,” he said.