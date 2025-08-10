Cab driver who crashed into hair salon denied bail

The cab driver who crashed his car into a hair salon earlier this week has been denied bail.

On Sunday, 42-year-old Abdi Salaan Mahamad Abditon Ali was charged with driving under the influence. He pleaded not guilty.

The accused, who is a Somalian national, has been a Maltese resident since 2008. The court heard that after he crashed into the hair salon, the driver was taken to hospital as he had suffered light injuries.

His breathalyzer test showed that he was in fact severely under the influence of alcohol, as he was arrested in hospital a few days later.

The defence requested bail, stating that the accused had never gotten into trouble during the 17 years he spent in Malta. His lawyer further noted that Ali didn't know any of the witnesses in the case.

The prosecution objected, insisting that this is a serious crime and not a normal accident, while adding that during his interrogation, the accused said he wished to speak with the shop's owner.

The defence then referenced the case of Benjamin Chetcuti, who was recently granted bail after being accused of killing Mildred Azzopardi while under the influence.

The court denied bail and granted a protection order in favour of the shop owner.