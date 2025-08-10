Khim Bahadur Pun named as victim of Sunday morning hit-and-run
The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) has launched a crowdfunding campaign in order to send his remains to Nepal
Khim Bahadur Pun has been named as the victim of Sunday’s hit-and-run accident.
Khim is a father of three and has been living in Malta for three years, where he worked as a food courier.
Meanwhile, the driver behind the hit-and-run, which is the 18th traffic fatality in 2025, was arrested a few hours after the accident.
Police said that the driver was a 17-year-old boy. Two 18-year-old passengers were also arrested shortly after fleeing the scene, with one of them sustaining grievous injuries.