President's husband given final farewell in Valletta

The husband of President Myriam Spiteri Debono was given a final farewell on Tuesday at the Collegiate Church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Valletta.

Anthony Spiteri Debono passed away on 24 July at 78 years old following health complications. He was a notary by profession.

The funeral mass was celebrated by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna, who used his homily to reflect on Christian hope when faced with death.

“The faith we celebrated today is meant to support us, strengthen us, guide us, but fill us with hope that our encounter in death is a meeting with a wise, merciful master, who judges us in truth,” he said.

He described Spiteri Debono as a man of few words but of profound speech. “Today we pray for him to have the experience of that everlasting rest which we believe is the destiny chosen for us.”

His funeral was attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela, members of the Cabinet, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and members of parliament.