WATCH | 'No legal certainty': Claire Bonello slams proposed planning changes

Frustration, anger, and profound disappointment echo from lawyer Claire Bonello as she powerfully warns against Malta's proposed planning bills, likening them to "an atomic bomb" and a direct path back to "feudal times".

Bonello is known for her success in challenging development permits. In an interview with MaltaToday, she insists these are not genuine reforms but "piecemeal legislation" deliberately crafted to introduce "legal uncertainty".

She views government's approach with a sense of disregard for accountability and justice, stating her belief that the law has been written with "malice" to neutralise the very right to challenge harmful developments.

Bonello says the planned reforms give way to a future where environmental protection is effectively forgotten and decision-makers are empowered to act "as they please", describing it as a "roll back" to an era before transparency and proper governance.

MaltaToday’s interview with Claire Bonello will be out on Sunday.