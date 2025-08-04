Activists raise public safety concerns ahead of Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Tel Aviv match

The Palestine Solidarity Movement has called on the Maltese government to intervene ahead of the UEFA Conference League football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ħamrun Spartans.

The match, scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00pm at Tony Bezzina Stadium, has been the source of controversy, as activist groups stated Israeli clubs’ presence in European leagues “sends the message that impunity extends even into the world of sport.”

In an open letter addressed to the Home Affairs Minister, the group expressed public safety concerns as well as ethical objections to hosting the Israeli team.

The movement argues that allowing Maccabi Tel Aviv to play in Malta sends the wrong message at a time when Israel is facing genocide allegations before the International Court of Justice.

The group claims that sport cannot be separated from politics and human rights, especially in the context of ongoing violence in Gaza. It condemns what it describes as "flagrant violence, mass starvation, and illegal military occupations" by the Israeli state, warning that normalising participation in international events undermines Malta’s values of peace and neutrality.

Citing previous incidents in European cities such as Amsterdam and Athens, the group alleges that Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters have a documented history of aggressive and sometimes violent behavior.

Last November, Maccabi Tel Aviv's presence in France prompted authorities to fill the streets with 4,000 police officers, as the match was labelled as "high risk."

The letter urges government to conduct a comprehensive threat assessment for the event and calls for heightened security around both the stadium and key public areas before and after the match.

It also recommends screening all players, staff, and supporters arriving from Tel Aviv against international law enforcement databases, citing potential links to violence or ongoing human rights investigations.

In addition to its safety concerns, the movement announced plans for a peaceful protest to be held outside the stadium during the match.

The demonstration aims to draw public attention to broader humanitarian issues, particularly the Israeli military’s actions in Palestinian territories and the involvement of some athletes in the Israeli Defence Forces.

The letter closes with a direct appeal to the Minister to consider the possibility of sanctions against Israel.

The letter was signed by Watermelon Warriors, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Lebanese Advocates, and Moviment Graffitti.