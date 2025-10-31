Alex Borg’s leadership campaign cost €41,000

Alex Borg’s campaign for the Nationalist Party leadership cost €41,000, financed through fundraising activities and contributions from personal and family resources.

Borg published the breakdown of expenses on Friday. The list shows most of the spending going towards advertising and promotional campaigns (€15,156.49) and venue rental and AV equipment (€14,717.40).

Borg also spent €9,360 on mail distribution and €1,800 in entertainment and hiring of bands.

“This campaign was fully financed through funds raised from various fundraising activities as well as through contributions from my own personal and family resources,” he said.

Borg said his campaign was made possibly by a team of volunteers that made his leadership possible.

“I have always believed that transparency and accountability must be at the heart of political leadership. I carry no obligations and no ties to any interests other than those of the Maltese and Gozitan people whom I am sworn to serve.”