Equality Commission slams 'misogynistic discourse' of public figure given PBS slot

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) has flagged podcaster Ricky Caruana’s "misogynist" discourse.

The NCPE released its press statement saying that it cannot ignore such discourse, given its potential "harmful impact on society, particularly on women and young people".

The statement made no mention of Ricky Caruana, but it came shortly after the Malta Women’s Lobby blasted PBS for giving him a platform despite sharing “false, mediaeval and blatantly misogynistic” views online.

The comments in question stem from Caruana’s two cents on the national fertility issue. In a rant published on Facebook, he had stated that if one parent had to stay at home to care for children, it should probably be the woman because she is “naturally” more connected to the baby.

He then went on a raving tangent where he ended up stating that since men and women work together, they started to develop affairs outside of their marriage, stressing that he is against men and women working together because “sex interferes.”

Caruana then spoke about sexual harassment in the workplace, stating that it’s common for women to report being sexually harassed and abused, only for the whole issue to be a personal vendetta.

The NCPE stated that it is unacceptable for anyone to promote the devaluation of women or reinforce harmful stereotypes that perpetuate social inequalities, stating this is "even more so" unacceptable for those in influential public roles.

While acknowledging that differing opinions are a normal part of public discourse, the NCPE insisted that all expressions must be made with "respect for human dignity".

"Freedom of expression does not grant a licence to spread misogynistic narratives," the commission stated.

The NCPE has called on the relevant authorities to ensure that people in public roles uphold standards and refrain from causing social harm.