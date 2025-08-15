Malta sends 40 CPD officers to help Portugal manage wildfires

A group of officers from the Civil Protection Department (CPD) has been sent to Portugal to assist in managing widespread wildfires currently affecting the country.

The fires have been made worse by an ongoing heatwave, drought conditions, and water shortages.

The first group of 20 officers departed Malta on Friday, with a total of 40 officers expected to take part in the operation. Despite the deployment, the Home Affairs Ministry clarified that the CPD remains fully equipped to continue providing emergency services within Malta and Gozo.

The operation is the fifth international mission undertaken by the CPD in the past two years. Previous missions have included assistance in Greece, Turkey, and Libya. According to authorities, these operations offer support to affected countries but also provide field training for Maltese officials.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri commended the department’s increased capabilities, attributing improvements to recent government investment.

CPD Director General Peter Paul Coleiro said that the department remains operationally sound, with enough officers and resources to maintain its domestic responsibilities.

He also urged the public to be mindful of fire risks, particularly in dry rural areas during the summer months.