Maltese among those stranded on cruise ship that suffered engine failure

A number of Maltese passengers were among 8,500 people left stranded for hours on a cruise ship after it encountered engine trouble off the coast of Naples.

The MSC World Europa had just begun its central and western Mediterranean voyage when the issue arose.

After departing Genoa on Sunday, the vessel reported technical problems early Monday morning and anchored about 50 nautical miles from Naples after losing power.

The Italian Coast Guard sent tugboats in case towing was required, while generators supplied emergency power and engineers boarded to assist.

By Monday afternoon, the ship was able to sail to Naples on its own, as it was accompanied by a tugboat. Its journey is set to continue with stops in Palermo, Malta, Barcelona, and Marseille.