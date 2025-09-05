Environmental NGOs launch campaign against planning bills

Several environmental NGOs on Friday launched the campaign Ġustizzja għal Artna, describing the Government’s planning proposals as an unprecedented assault on Malta’s environment, quality of life, and democracy.

“These Bills are structurally rotten, devised solely to empower developers and their friends in corrupt authorities, and cannot be salvaged,” the coalition said in a statement on Friday.

The campaign comes as the Government plans to introduce two planning bills that environmentalists have strongly opposed. Bill 143 would hand powers to the Planning Authority, effectively undermining local plans and paving the way for development across the country.

Bill 144, presented as a reform of the appeals process, would make it harder for citizens to challenge decisions, creating new obstacles and taking away the Court’s ability to revoke permits.

The NGOs stressed that the only reason these bills were halted was because of the reaction of organisations, communities, and individuals. Public anger had forced the Government to pause its passage, but campaigners warned that the danger remains and that the coming months must see stronger resistance.

The groups dismissed the current consultation process, which closes on 7 September, as nothing more than a smokescreen designed to weaken opposition. Alongside the bills, the Government has also published three draft legal notices that would grant an amnesty for planning and environmental illegalities, regardless of their size or location.

Campaigners argued that such measures reveal the true intent behind the reforms, which they said serve only the interests of developers.

The campaign is supported by BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Front Żgħażagħ għall-Ambjent, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, the Ramblers Association and Wirt Għawdex.

The campaign calls for the complete withdrawal of the proposals and for a fresh approach that involves genuine consultation. The coalition argued that reforms should protect communities rather than strip away safeguards and insisted on changes that would suspend works on developments under appeal.

They also urged the publication of a White Paper to begin a serious national debate on how Malta’s planning system can be reformed.

The NGOs said they will announce details of upcoming initiatives soon and invited organisations across Malta and Gozo to take part, from residents and students to workers and farmers, as long as they are non-partisan and share the aims of the campaign.

More information can be found on www.gustizzjartna.org, and interested groups can reach the organisers on [email protected].