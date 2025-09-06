Voting underway as PN chooses new leader

Nationalist Party members are heading to the polls today to elect their next leader, with thousands already having cast their ballot in a race between Alex Borg and Adrian Delia.

Polling stations opened at 9am in Malta and Gozo, with voting set to continue until 7pm in Malta and 5pm in Gozo. By the end of the early-voting period last week, around 40% of the 20,600 eligible members had already voted.

The contest pits Borg, a 30-year-old MP campaigning on a platform of youth and renewal, against Delia, the 56-year-old former party leader who is seeking a comeback on the strength of his experience.

A MaltaToday survey published two weeks ago suggested Borg enjoyed broader appeal with the wider electorate.

It was Bernard Grech’s resignation in June that prompted the race. Grech had himself succeeded Delia five years ago.

After Grech stepped down, many in the party hoped that European Parliament president Roberta Metsola would contest. Choosing Brussels over Dar Ċentrali, she stayed put and decided not to run, opening the door for Delia to mount a bid to reclaim his old position.

Shortly after, Delia’s protege Alex Borg announced he will also contest the race.

Despite some disagreements, the two men have pledged to work together after today’s vote.

Their two debates ahead of polling day were carefully stage-managed affairs. They disagreed on Gozo’s electoral fortunes and on the PN’s internal structures, but otherwise focused on unity. Delia promised to transform the PN headquarters into a digital hub with AI-driven campaigning, while Borg pitched crowdfunding and a party podcast as part of his renewal agenda.

An unofficial result is expected by 10pm tonight, with the official declaration to follow at the party’s general convention. The new leader is then expected to address the media.

Whoever wins, they will become the PN’s fourth leader since 2013.