Budget 2026 slated for 27 October

Budget 2026 will be delivered in parliament on __ October, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Speaking late on Saturday, Abela emphasised that next year's budget will be taking place against a backdrop of international economic instabilities.

He noted that all over Europe, in the UK, Germany, and France, governments are slashing their expenditures and implementing measures of austerity.

In contrast, Abela said that government will ensure that Malta and Gozo continue to improve through investments.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana explained that government aims to reduce the national deficit below 3%, putting the country on course to meet its Excessive Deficit Procedure correction deadline ahead of schedule.

According to Caruana, the primary factors contributing to this projected reduction in 2025 are cited as the phasing out of restructuring costs for the national airline and an expected decrease in subsidies.

Caruana had further explained that Malta’s 5.9% real GDP growth will give government the ability to strengthen support for families and businesses.

On Saturday, Abela promised that government will continue to deliver stability.

The Prime Minister also used his speech on Saturday night to jab at the PN. Abela took issue with PN leader Alex Borg for stating that while he is conservative, his government would not roll back civil liberties, as Abela accused him of threatening to stagnate the country.

Abela also touched upon immigration issues, stressing that government is ensuring that foreigners who break the law in Malta are being deported. He said that in the first six months of 2025, 350 people were deported for breaking the law.