Investigation launched into dolphins’ conditions at Mediterraneo Marine Park

Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said announced Monday the government has ordered an independent investigation into the conditions at Mediterraneo Marine Park following several recent reports about the facility’s dolphins.

The review will be conducted by international experts and will assess the park’s facilities, as well as the care and health of the dolphins kept there.

After the evaluation, the experts will issue a report with recommendations to guide the next steps.

“I will be following this investigation closely to ensure that every animal is kept in appropriate conditions and that the highest standards of welfare are observed,” Bugeja Said said.

The park has been subjects to calls for investigations for years.

A recently launched petition claimed three dolphins at the park are being kept in unhygienic and filthy tanks.

“The small, unhygienic tank they currently inhabit deprives them of exercising their natural behaviors, leading to psychological stress and physical health issues. Scientific studies have shown that dolphins in captivity often suffer from shortened lifespans, increased incidence of illness, and abnormal behaviors—a stark contrast to their wild counterparts,” the petition which garnered 7,781 signatures reads.

It is not known whether government action is being taken in light of the petition.