President says recognition of Palestinian state serves cause of lasting peace

Malta’s recognition of the Palestinian state, along with other nations, “may serve to advance the cause of lasting peace” in the Middle East, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said.

The president made her comments as she presented the letters of appointment to David Muscat as Malta’s representative to the State of Palestine.

Calling the recognition, a “historic step”, Spiteri Debono said this was an opportunity to “building and strengthening the relationship between Malta and the State of Palestine”.

Muscat succeeds Franklin J. Aquilina, who was recently appointed ambassador to Libya. Muscat’s official appointment, which happened before the formal recognition of Palestine took place in New York, refers to him as ‘Malta’s representative’ and not ambassador.

In his comments during the ceremony held at San Anton Palace, Muscat reiterated the importance and the need for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to continue receiving the necessary humanitarian assistance.

