WATCH | Malta’s priorities discussed in meeting between PM and European Council President

Prime Minister Robert Abela held a meeting with European Council President António Costa on the margins of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Discussions focused on how the European Union can deliver tangible benefits for Maltese citizens, with particular attention to the forthcoming EU budget, climate action, and Europe’s competitiveness in an increasingly challenging global context.

Both sides underlined the importance of ensuring that all member states, large and small, share equally in the Union’s progress and opportunities.

The Prime Minister stressed Malta’s determination to ensure that the advantages of EU membership are felt by every citizen in their daily lives. This includes creating new economic opportunities, building stronger European connections, and shaping a Union that is fair, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of its people.

“Malta is determined to play an active role in shaping the European agenda,” the Prime Minister said following the meeting. “We want to see a Union that supports our competitiveness, invests in our people, and drives forward bold action on climate. Above all, we want the EU to continue delivering real benefits for every Maltese citizen.”

President Costa and Prime Minister Abela reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation, particularly as the EU prepares for its next budget cycle and advances its climate and competitiveness strategies. Both agreed on the need for ambitious yet fair policies that leave no member state behind.

The meeting formed part of Malta’s wider diplomatic engagement during the UN General Assembly, where global and regional priorities are being actively discussed.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg, the Head of Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister Colonel Mark Mallia, and the Director General of the EU Coordination Department Leandro Borg.