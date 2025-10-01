Opposition motion for environment protection gets thumbs-up from environmental groups

Environmental NGOs are agreeing with an Opposition bill to make environmental protection a constitutional right.

Nine environmental groups said they support the bill, which would add the right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment a constitutional right to every person living in Malta.

“Using this right, every person will have the right to challenge laws and policies which have the intention of destroying Malta and Gozo for the continued benefit of the few,” the groups said in a joint statement.

The environmental groups are: Ramblers' Association of Malta, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar

Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, BirdLife Malta, Nature Trust Malta, Wirt Għawdex, Għawdix.

Partit Momentum also said it will support the PN’s motion as it would make environmental safeguards far more difficult to reverse or weaken in the future.

Since the bill proposes a change in the constitution, it would need a two-thirds majority vote in parliament. Momentum urged MPs on the Labour Party side to vote in favour of the motion.

“We believe this constitutional change is an essential step toward preserving Malta for present and future generations,” said Momentum’s secretary general Mark Camilleri Gambin.

Momentum also urged the public to attend an upcoming protest organised environmental groups against the government’s proposed planning reform.

“The demonstration will serve as a powerful public statement that the people demand a commitment to a sustainable and livable future for Malta.”

Thumbs-down from FKNK

However, the Federation for Hunting and Conservation said the proposal is unacceptable, warning that is could be used to "abolish" hobbies and Maltese practices, including fireworks and village feasts.

Since the amendment empowers the civil court or the constitutional court to order urgent measures if they feel that the violation of environmental rights is serious. FKNK warned that nothingw ould prevent the courts from suspending activities such as hunting and trapping if they are deemed to cause significant environmental damage.

"This bill is draconian, has no place in a civil democracy, and can only be welcomed by extremist groups and individuals seeking to achieve their aims that they failed to achieve through the legal and democratic means already available," the group said.