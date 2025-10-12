Government to enshrine protection of traditions and pastimes in the constitution

Government will enshrine the protection of Maltese traditions and hobbies in the constitution.

This was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela during a Sunday party event focusing solely on hobbies in response to the PN’s private members’ bill which seeks constitutional amendments to reinforce environmental rights.

Government, as well as a number of NGOs, maintain that the PN’s proposal is a threat to hobbyists and would also threaten festas, hunting, and certain sports.

READ ALSO | In bid to outmanoeuvre Opposition, government launches Green Paper on environmental legislation

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday that he has instructed Justice Minister Jonathan Attard to conduct a legal review on how other countries protect their national traditions and pastimes.

He suggested that introducing provisions into Malta’s constitution would provide lasting protection for these customs.

Abela blasted what he described as efforts to create conflict between environmentalists and those who engage in traditional activities.

On the environment, Abela described the plan to return Manoel Island “to the people” as one of the country’s most significant environmental initiatives. He also announced the creation of a new campsite in northern Malta, designed to meet high standards for camping enthusiasts, and noted that construction of a new horse racing track is nearing completion.

He also hinted that caravan enthusiasts will be given a fully equipped space to enjoy their hobby at Aħrax tal-Mellieħa.

During the event, a number of people representing festa enthusiasts, hunters, and other hobbyists addressed those present. They all denied “being bought” into opposing the PN’s proposal on the environment.