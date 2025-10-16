Ministry revokes Monte Kristo circus permit over illegal animal performances

The Ministry for Animal Rights has revoked a permit for Circus Orfei after the event breached animal welfare laws by using horses in circus performances.

"Following public complaints and the Directorate's subsequent on-site verification, it was determined that the event being held had incorporated performances that constituted an animal circus act, in direct breach of the law," the Ministry said in a statement.

Animal rights group Vuci ghall-Annimali shared videos over the past 24 hours showing horses carrying out stunts and tricks at the Orfei Circus on Monte Kristo grounds.

MaltaToday is informed that the permit for the use of horses was revoked last week, as it was issued against horses being used for dressage.

The Ministry explained that authorisation was granted to organisers who had never indicated any association with Circus Orfei. However, the event that took place was found to be an animal circus, which is explicitly illegal under the Animal Welfare Act.

Despite public belief that animals cannot be used in circuses, legal amendments in 2023 allow animals to be used as “props or extras in artistic, theatrical and cinematic performances, sport competitions and any activities approved by the Veterinary Services Director.”

Animal rights activists have raised concerns that this change could serve as a loophole for animal circuses to return to Malta.

The ministry stated enforcement actions are now underway and emphasised that no approval was ever granted to Circus Orfei for an animal circus. The Animal Welfare Act prohibits the use of animals for performances, exhibitions, shows, or for their training in circuses.

The ministry thanked the public for its attention in safeguarding animal welfare and said it remains committed to enforcing animal welfare legislation.