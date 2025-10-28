Archdiocese warns of fraudulent emails circulating in Archbishop’s name

The Archdiocese of Malta has issued a warning about fraudulent emails circulating in the name of Archbishop Charles Scicluna

“The Archdiocese wishes to make it clear that the Archbishop never requests financial assistance, donations, or personal details via email or any messaging platform,” the statement read, noting that various versions and formats of these scam emails have been reported.

The scam emails aim to deceive recipients into sending money or sharing personal information, the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Members of the public who receive emails claiming to be from “Monsinjur Charles Jude Scicluna” or similar variations are urged to report them to the appropriate authorities. The Archdiocese has also advised individuals not to reply to the emails or to click on any links or attachments within them.

The matter has already been reported to the authorities by the Archdiocese, which encourages the public to do the same if they receive such communications.