Abela: Malta supports EU military readiness but without compromising neutrality

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta fully supports strengthening the EU’s military readiness but warned that this must be done without compromising its neutrality.

He said it must be done “without compromising our neutrality or fuelling the arms industry that perpetuates conflict rather than peace.”

Delivering a ministerial statement to the House on Wednesday on an EU heads of government meeting held last week, he said Malta would continue contributing constructively to the EU’s defence agenda through civil-military coordination, maritime security, crisis preparedness, and protection of critical infrastructure in the Mediterranean.

During the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030, outlining plans to enhance Europe’s security autonomy. Abela said the changed security landscape, which has been marked by Russia’s war on Ukraine and cyberattacks, underscored the need for Europe to rely on itself for safety.

On Ukraine, Abela reiterated Malta’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people and support for peace negotiations.

The PM expressed caution over a proposed EU mechanism to finance Kyiv through loans backed by frozen Russian assets, urging further legal clarity and insisting any decision must respect international law and Malta’s neutrality.

Abela also pressed for fairness in the EU’s climate and competitiveness policies, saying that small island states such as Malta face unique challenges that must be reflected in future legislation. He argued that while Malta remains committed to ambitious climate targets, these should not place disproportionate burdens on families and businesses.

Turning to migration, Abela called for greater collective effort and cooperation with countries of origin and transit, highlighting the need for solidarity and shared responsibility among EU members.

PM Abela also addressed the Middle East crisis, urging humanitarian aid for Gaza and reaffirming Malta’s support for a two-state solution as the only path to peace.

He contrasted Malta’s strong economic performance with austerity measures in other EU states, saying this reflected “the sound policies and hard work” of the government and civil service.

“Through our daily efforts, we are ensuring the best results for Malta in the European Union,” he concluded.

Concluding his speech, Abela took a jab at the Opposition, saying the government goes to Brussels to safeguard the country’s interests, while they are set on tarnishing its reputation. He was referring to a European Parliament debate on the state of rule of law in Malta held last week.