Unity needed to improve hospitality sector, Ian Borg says

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Ian Borg has called for unity within Malta's tourism sector as the industry reaches what he described as a "decisive moment" on reforms aimed at improving it.

Speaking at the MHRA BOV Deloitte Q3 2025 Hospitality Performance Presentation, Borg welcomed the sector's strong performance but stressed that the time for action has arrived.

"We have reached a moment where we must address our challenges directly and constructively. The decisions ahead will require collective courage and unity, and those who truly have this sector at heart understand how important it is that we move forward together," Borg said.

The minister highlighted impressive growth figures, including an 11.7% rise in arrivals from Q1 to Q3 and a 16.1% increase in total tourism expenditure. He also pointed to the success of Malta's seasonality strategy, which continues to deliver stronger off-peak growth compared to the traditional summer period.

"According to today's published report, Malta's tourism sector continues to perform strongly. These figures give us confidence and confirm that our efforts to spread tourism throughout the year while continuing to increase revenue and quality are working," said Borg.

MHRA President Tony Zahra echoed this positive outlook, noting that the third quarter was exceptional. "We are also seeing a promising quarter 4 and this year we might even exceed the 4 million tourists who choose our islands," he said.

Borg outlined the government's reform agenda, including strengthening skills through the Skills Pass and Tourism Excellence Malta, expanding eco-certification frameworks such as Green Key, EU Ecolabel, and GSTC, and using enhanced data tools, including the Tourism Sustainability Indicators and the AI in Tourism Platform.

One of the reforms currently underway is the proposed new accommodation framework, now open for public consultation. The framework introduces clearer limits on growth, balanced development rules, and greater transparency for both traditional and short-let properties.

Borg added that this, together with the pilot project in Swieqi and Valletta, will be crucial for the future of the industry.

The Deputy Prime Minister also addressed workforce pressures, cautioning that proposals such as a four-day work week must be evaluated realistically, as measures that add strain to an already stretched workforce risk weakening such an important sector.

Borg cited the ongoing rehabilitation of Blue Lagoon as an example of how bold decisions have historically moved tourism forward.

He concluded with a call for unity and thanked MHRA and all industry stakeholders for their collaboration. "Your willingness to embrace change, and to take bold decisions when needed, reflects a shared understanding that our sector's future cannot rest on short-term considerations," he said.