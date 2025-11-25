'Gozo deserves better,' Alex Borg says

Opposition Leader Alex Borg accused the government of failing to deliver long-promised projects for Gozo.

Speaking in parliament during the budget estimate speech on the Gozo Ministry, Borg said Gozitnas need improved public services.

He listed a number of initiatives previously announced by government which he said had not materialised, including a new 430-bed hospital, the Marsalforn breakwater, the expansion of MCAST, and the restoration of the Qolla l-Bajda Battery. He also referred to projects such as the regional natural park, the Carnival Village and a pledge for climate neutrality.

Borg also reminded government’s promise to establish a new court building in Gozo.

He welcomed the announcement that an agreement had been signed to acquire a property for the project but noted that the commitment dated back more than a decade. Borg called for assurances on the timeline, consultation process and funding, and asked whether a monitoring committee involving workers and legal professionals would be set up.

The PN leader said the standard of living in Gozo had deteriorated in recent years, pointing to traffic congestion in Victoria, ageing ferry services and delays in social and medical services.

He claimed that the island had seen limited benefits from infrastructure spending and referred to other stalled initiatives, including master plans for Xlendi and Marsalforn, the Gozo Museum project and the planned Innovation Hub.

On planning policy, Borg argued that the budget did not address development pressures, adding that government’s proposed planning reform lacked consultation and direction.

Borg said a future Nationalist government would introduce measures aimed at improving transparency and encouraging higher-quality development through incentives such as tax credits, fast-tracking and access to green financing.