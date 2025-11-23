Prime minister effectively rules out March election

Robert Abela has effectively ruled out an early general election in March 2026, insisting there will be an even better budget next year.

“I am focussed on implementing the 1,000 pledges in our 2022 electoral manifesto,” the prime minister said, adding an election will be called when it is in the national interest.

“If you are putting the question to me today, I would say the national interest does not necessitate an early election. Christmas is approaching, and I want people to enjoy it with their families,” Abela said in an interview with Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech released on Sunday.

However, the prime minister also hinted at what the Labour Party’s pitch will be at election time: “It’s all about the team; people will have a choice between two teams, it’s not just about myself.”

He praised several ministers and asked who were their counterparts on the other side, an indication that the PL is likely to draw differences with the Nationalist Party based on personalities.

“We have a strong economy and public finances that are managed well. But who are our counterparts, who can manage a €23 billion economy? People will have to decide between two teams,” Abela said.

On PN leader Alex Borg, the prime minister said what worried him was his tendency to “shoot from the hip” on important issues. “I never underestimate anyone… but on key issues he tends to shoot from the hip such as his comments on generic medicines, towers in Gozo, a proposal to change work practices [the four-day week] without discussing it with social partners and the constitutional amendment on the environment,” Abela said.

Selmun national park

When asked about the erosion in quality of life at community level, the prime minister announced that Fort Campbell at Selmun in Mellieħa, will be restored and converted into a national park. It will form part of a trio of projects intended to deliver large open spaces—the others being Manoel Island in Gżira and the White Rocks complex in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Abela said talks on the transfer back of Manoel Island to the government from the MIDI consortium were progressing with Culture Minister Owen Bonnici leading government’s efforts. However, Abela dropped a not-so-subtle warning to the company if it “dared to” (‘tgħolli rasha’) demand compensation that was unreasonable: “We will have no option but to proceed with action to terminate all the concession [which also includes Tigne Point].”

Abela said he will be taking a personal interest in key projects the government was working on, including the construction of a new emergency and psychiatric ward at Mater Dei Hospital, the Ħal Far race track and the proposed national parks on the three sites at Mellieħa, Gżira and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. My job and focus is on that, not on fictitious election dates,” he reiterated.

People financially comfortable

Abela insisted that the country still has challenges but expressed his belief that people still trusted the Labour Party more to solve them. He said discussions on issues such as traffic and foreign workers can be held because people are financially comfortable.

“It remains our priority to improve people’s disposable income,” he said, extoling the last budget’s tax cut for families with children and pension increases.

Abela pushed back against a suggestion that vacant second dwellings should be taxed, insisting his government did not believe in using the stick but rather the carrot.

The same principle, he added, applies to managing traffic. “My government believes in incentivising people rather than punishing them,” he said, when asked why no measures were ever taken to make private car use less attractive.

Abela insisted studies on a mass transport system were underway to assess its financial feasibility but the government was in the meantime investing in sea ferry connections and will work on improving the better use of road space. He mentioned once again the need for services to be delivered in off-peak hours, a pledge that has been made many times but remains unfulfilled.

Planning reform

On the planning reform, Abela insisted that talks were still ongoing. On Bill 143, which proposes an overhaul of the planning system, he said agreement was “still far off”.

However, he pledged that “before there is broad convergence” the government will not move ahead.

Abela added there was greater convergence on Bill 144, which proposes a reform of the planning appeals system.

He insisted the reforms enjoyed the backing of the parliamentary group and Cabinet. “The end product after talks are exhausted will definitely not be the same as that which we presented in parliament, especially on Bill 143 and the regularisation legal notices,” he pledged.