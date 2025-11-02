Alex Borg says party accounts will be published soon

Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg has confirmed the party accounts will be completed and published within his first 100 days as leader.

Speaking at a political event in Pjazza Sant'Anna, Sliema, this morning, Borg said he is overseeing the technical team working on the financial accounts and that significant progress has been made.

"When I make a promise, I deliver. I promised to publish my expenses, and I did, unlike Robert Abela, who six years after becoming Labour Leader still hasn't published his campaign expenses," Borg said during a political event on Sunday.

He challenged the Prime Minister to publish his own financial report, whilst confirming the PN will publish its accounts as promised.

This week, Borg published his leadership campaign expenditure report, funded mainly through family resources and social fundraising events.

Looking ahead to tomorrow's Budget debate, Borg said he will present the PN's vision for Malta and demonstrate the party's readiness to serve as an alternative government.

"Tomorrow I will be presenting our vision for this country. In Parliament, I will be speaking on behalf of those who are suffering, those who need help, and those who long to see new hope in this country, on behalf of those this Government has forgotten," he said.

Whilst acknowledging some positive measures in Budget 2026, including income tax reductions for parents, Borg criticised the government for excluding single individuals, parents with grown-up children, and pensioners. He said the budget failed to address traffic congestion, hospital queues, medicine shortages, and the high cost of living.

He called for a new economic model that does not rely on importing thousands of foreign workers as cheap labour, but instead creates quality economic sectors.

On mass transport, Borg renewed his invitation to Abela for a national agreement to deliver the project regardless of which party is in government. He cited a study showing traffic costs the economy around €400 million annually, adding, "We cannot continue doing nothing. We need to sit down and solve this crisis."

The PN leader said quality of life could be improved through better work-life balance, noting "it is not only money that makes for a better life."

Responding to Labour's criticism of the PN's four-day work week proposal, Borg said he had suggested a Civil Service pilot project to assess results first.

"Labour has become the party of no. Clyde Caruana said no without even wanting to try a pilot project to get answers. That's the difference, we propose ideas for people's benefit, Labour opposes them simply because they come from the PN," he said.

Asked about the biggest change he has brought to the PN, Borg said it was a shift in mentality. "Today, everyone believes the PN can move forward and become a winning party," he said.

Speaking about his first two months in office, Borg described them as intense and productive weeks during which he met many people and listened to their concerns. He said strengthened communication through traditional and social media is helping the party reach more people.