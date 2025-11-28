Microtek Medical Malta to close as parent company restructures, 96 workers lose their job

Microtek Medical Malta will be shutting down as part of a global restructuring plan by US healthcare giant Medline, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced on Wednesday.

The decision affects 96 workers employed at the Malta operation, which forms part of Ecolab Surgical Solutions, the division Medline acquired last year.

In a statement published on Facebook, Schembri said he had been informed by the company’s management that Medline is consolidating manufacturing within larger existing facilities abroad, leading to the closure of the Malta site.

He stressed that the move was not related to the performance, skills or quality of the Maltese workforce, which he described as having an excellent reputation in medical manufacturing and infection-control products.

“For us as a government, these are not 96 workers out of 43,000, but 96 families whose livelihood depended on this operation,” Schembri wrote, calling the news “deeply disappointing,” particularly weeks before the Christmas season.

Schembri said he immediately opened discussions with the General Workers’ Union and other state entities to ensure that all affected employees find new jobs “as quickly as possible.”

A joint government–GWU task force, already in operation, is holding talks with several major companies in Malta seeking workers with similar skills to those of Microtek employees.

Meanwhile, a dedicated helpline set up with the GWU will provide individual assistance to workers and serve as a contact point for companies looking to recruit. The helpline number is 2567 9207.

Schembri insisted that Malta’s labour market is currently “stronger than ever,” with many expanding companies urgently seeking specialised workers. He said this economic strength helps ensure that employees facing sudden layoffs can transition more quickly into new roles.

“Our pledge is that we will not leave you alone in this moment,” he told the workers.

GWU questions timing of Malta factory closure

In a statement later on Friday, the General Workers' Union (GWU) said that it met with the company, and it was explained that the decision to cease operations in Malta came after Microtek's parent company decided to consolidate production in larger facilities in Europe.

However, the GWU seemed skeptical, saying that Microtek's parent company, Medline Industries, is reportedly heading towards its first public listing. This, the GWU stated, would suggest that the company cut jobs in Malta "to maximise corporate valuation at the expense of loyal employees."

“Our absolute priority at this moment is the welfare of these 96 workers and their families, particularly given the distressing timing of this announcement so close to the festive season. The GWU will not leave these workers to face this uncertainty alone. The Union is continuously communicating with the government and the business community to turn this challenge into a rapid transition for our members,” GWU Secretary General Josef Bugeja said.