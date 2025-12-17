WATCH | New Msida Creek project flyover inaugurated

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Tuesday inaugurated the new flyover forming part of the Msida Creek project.

Commuters can make use of the new Msida Creek flyover after midnight.

Speaking during the inauguration, Abela said the project had reached a significant milestone thanks to the strong commitment and determination behind its implementation. He noted that the Msida Creek project represents a €35 million investment, fully financed through public funds.

Abela said Malta’s economic strength makes it possible to undertake infrastructure projects of this scale, referring to recent conclusions by the International Monetary Fund, which said Malta has a “resilient, dynamic and robust economy.”

He described the flyover as a high-quality project built by Maltese workers for the Maltese public. The structure incorporates 270 tonnes of steel that were designed and manufactured locally, giving a substantial boost to local industry, he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the efficiency with which the flyover was delivered, noting the project reached this stage in less than a year from the start of works. He said disruption to residents and surrounding commercial activity was kept to a minimum, with much of the work carried out at night or over weekends.

Abela explained that the next phase of the project, being led by Infrastructure Malta, will see Msida benefit from a new public square, more open spaces for families, safer roads and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, and a modern services system designed to address long-standing flooding issues in the area.

Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Minister Chris Bonett said the project was carefully planned and divided into several phases, with extensive preparatory works carried out to minimise the impact on road users and nearby residents.

Bonett stressed the importance of ongoing communication with the public throughout the project, with route changes announced weeks in advance to allow commuters to plan their journeys more effectively.

He said following the inauguration of the bridge linking the Msida and Pietà waterfronts a few weeks ago, the new flyover will also be open to traffic from Wednesday.

Bonett added the creation of a new 300-metre canal will help mitigate flooding while providing a new open space at the heart of the community, reconnecting the two sides of Msida.