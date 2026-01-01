15 things to look out for in 2026

The new year has only just begun but 2026 has a lot in store. From the expectation of peace in Ukraine to the perennially postponed launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, to what is likely to be the most significant murder trial in many years, we've picked up 15 things for you to look out for in 2026.

1. Yorgen Fenech trial

Yorgen Fenech’s trial by jury is likely to take place sometime in 2026. The businessperson is accused of masterminding the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. This high-profile trial will be the last one involving people charged with the assassination and is likely to cause political fallout.

2. FIFA World Cup 2026

The World Cup will be held between 11 June and 19 July in Canada, Mexico and the USA. With 48 teams, this is the biggest World Cup ever and the first to be held in three host countries. The first match sees Mexico play South Africa in Mexico City, while 2022 World Cup winners Argentina start their defence of the title on 17 June against Algeria.

3. Malta vs Luxembourg

The Maltese men’s national football team plays in a crucial UEFA Nations League double-leg play-off against Luxembourg on 26 and 31 March. If Malta prevails, it will gain promotion from League D to League C, a first achievement since the Nations League started being held in 2018. The first leg will be played at Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

4. Manoel Island deal

Any agreement between the government and MIDI plc to have Manoel Island returned back to the public will have to be concluded before the latter’s bond issue comes up for redemption on 27 July. Investors would prefer a negotiated settlement but much will depend on what the company expects in terms of compensation. Alternatively, government could come down hard, declare MIDI in default of the contract and call in the concession. The latter option would lead to litigation.

5. PN ċedoli payback time

In March, the Nationalist Party will have to repay the first tranche of money it borrowed from supporters. The ċedoli scheme, concocted in 2016, allowed people to loan the party €10,000, which would be paid back with 4% interest after 10 years. The amount due in March is unclear but the recently published party accounts indicate that more than €3.8 million in loans will fall due within the next 12 months. This hefty financial commitment comes at a time when the PN has a debt of €11.7 million and a media arm that is haemorrhaging money.

6. Ukraine peace deal

February will mark four years since Russia invaded Ukraine. A peace deal brokered by the US seems to be on the horizon although much will depend on Russia’s willingness to end its war and Ukraine’s acceptance of a compromise that may have to involve losing control over part of its territory. For the time being, the road to a peace deal will continue being paved alternately with hope, setback and cynicism.

7. New chief justice

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti is set to retire on 4 February upon reaching 68, as dictated by the Constitution. However, he may continue serving in a caretaker role if the government and the Opposition fail to appoint his successor before then. The new chief justice has to be appointed by a two-thirds majority vote in parliament, which requires cross-party consensus. No formal talks have been held yet between Robert Abela and Alex Borg but the decision-making process will indicate what type of dynamic exists between them. Several names of judges have been floating around in legal circles as potential candidates, including Edwina Grima, Consuelo Scerri Herrera, Laurence Mintoff and Henri Mizzi.

8. Metro plans

The idea of an underground train system was revived last year after government got cold feet on the glitzy plans unveiled in 2021 for a €6 billion metro. In 2026 the new feasibility studies for a re-jigged metro system costing €3 billion instead and which runs both underground and above ground could be unveiled. A cynical electorate will, however, look out for tangible targets and concrete steps to kick off the project.

9. Eurovision

The Malta Eurovision Song Festival final on 17 January will decide Malta’s representative in the Europe-wide contest that will be held in Vienna, Austria. The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will this year have strong political overtones after several countries decided to boycott the contest since they wanted Israel to be banned over the atrocities it committed in Gaza. Malta did not support a ban. Israel will be sending a singer to Vienna. The Eurovision will be held between 12 and 16 May.

10. Gaza board of peace

The Gaza peace deal enters a crucial phase in the coming weeks with the Board of Peace, a UN-mandated transitional authority, being formed. Donald Trump will lead the board tasked to support with the administration, reconstruction and economic recovery of the Gaza Strip. It will include other leaders from the region and Europe. More difficult, however, would be securing the commitment of countries to provide military personnel for the International Stabilisation Force that would ensure security in a demilitarised Gaza. Before this, militant group Hamas is expected to disarm, something that could prove to be a stumbling block.

11. New auditor general

The current terms of Auditor General Charles Deguara and his deputy, Noel Camilleri, expire in March necessitating cross-party agreement on new appointments to these constitutional roles. The National Audit Office enjoys widespread respect for its meticulous work in scrutinising public finances and has been the bane of many a politician. The choice of auditor general is yet another test for Robert Abela and Alex Borg to show statesmanlike qualities when appointing constitutional watchdogs. The appointments require a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

12. GTA 6

It’s been over a decade in the making, but gamers and non-gamers alike will be looking out for Grand Theft Auto VI. Unless there are more delays, the long-awaited sequel will drop in November this year.

13. Planning reform

The last we heard about the planning reform from the prime minister he said there will be no progress unless wide consensus is reached on the way forward. Talks between an inter-ministerial committee, environmental campaigners and resident groups will continue in 2026 but it remains unclear whether Abela will have the appetite to rock the boat in the penultimate year of his administration. It will be a wait and see game.

14. New PN deputy leader

One of the reforms promised by Alex Borg was the creation of a new deputy leadership post for parliamentary affairs. The statute changes will likely happen in February, paving the way for a contest to elect a second deputy leader. It is an open secret that Borg wants Darren Carabott to occupy the post—a moderate who will not overshadow the leader and at the same time boost the party’s youthful image. It remains to be seen though, whether others in the parliamentary group also aspire to occupy the new role thus making it a contest rather than an anointment.

15. Nobel Peace Prize

On 10 December all eyes will be on the Oslo City Hall in Norway to see whether US President Donald Trump will be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has made it known that he ‘deserves’ the award for his efforts to broker peace among conflicting countries. His chances will undoubtedly be bolstered if he manages to secure a peace deal in Ukraine and the Gaza peace accord progresses as planned. Disrespect for human rights in dealing with migrants in the US and America's ongoing quasi-military activity targeting Venezuela, however, could prove stumbling blocks.