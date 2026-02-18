My essentials: Steve Hili’s cultural picks

About

My name is Steve, I am a professional Maltese comedian gigging all over Europe and beyond. I’m married and I’ve got one kid. I don’t have any pets but did find some snails in my car this morning.

Book

At the moment I am reading a brilliant book by Jeremy P. Bushnell called The Weirdness—the blurb on the back made me pick it up. It is about a man who wakes up one morning and there is a stranger on his couch, who just happens to be the devil. It is a lot of fun. I also love reading football books, especially ones about Everton—my favourite team. I recently started re-reading the biography of Dixie Dean, the greatest goal scorer in football history.

Film

I recently re-watched Back to The Future. The trilogy is one of my favourite franchises of all time. I love sci-fi and the idea of time travel so the moment Doc Brown says “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads”, I become an excitable little kid again.

Internet and TV

I am really enjoying The Harry Hill show at the moment. It is funny and surreal and he is a genius. I’ve recommended it to a few people who have not maybe gotten into it, but I love it. I also love the Maltiverse Podcast of course. It is incredible!

Music

One of the albums I discovered over the last few months was Dream into It by Billy Idol. It is special to me because of the way I discovered it. One of the things I love doing with my four-year-old son is listening to music. He loves music so I always try to find different things for him to listen to. I played some old Billy Idol from the 80s to him and he loved it, so we looked for more Billy Idol and found that he had a new album. And it is brilliant.

Place

Many years ago, I visited Mozambique and I have been yearning to go back ever since. It was one the coolest places I have ever been. I travel quite a lot but there are still places that are on my list that I need to tick off—Mexico, Canada, Brazil. And I don’t think I’ve ever been to Hal-Safi.