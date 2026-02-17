Jonathan Gerada appointed Chief AI Officer in the public service

Jonathan Gerada has been appointed Chief AI Officer in the public service, a new role created by the principal permanent secretary last October.

Gerada was selected after a competitive selection process. He holds 20 years of experience in IT and related fields, with a focus on digital transformation, emerging technologies and governance.

He joined the public service 14 years ago and served as chief information officer for 10 years. He helped develop strategic ICT initiatives and various projects related to AI and Big Data.

The Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said the new role will help strengthen the internal structures of the public administration and serve as a central reference point for AI-related projects across government.

He also said that this appointment reflects the public service’s ongoing commitment to adopting advanced technologies in a responsible and efficient manner.