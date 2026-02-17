KM Malta Airlines introduces Tel Aviv service

KM Malta Airlines is introducing a new Tel Aviv service twice a week starting from 27 May.

The airline revealed its summer schedule on Tuesday, with 19 routes across Europe and the Mediterranean.

Apart from the new Tel Aviv service, which will run on Wednesdays and Sundays, KM Malta Airlines is also introducing a Tuesday morning service to Brussels and a Thursday afternoon service to London Gatwick, bringing weekly London frequencies to 23.

Air Malta, the previous iteration of the national airline, used to have Tel Aviv flights in its regular schedule but cancelled the service in 2023 due to security concerns arising from the 7 October attacks from Hamas.

Throughout summer, the airline will offer two daily flights to and from London, Munich, Paris and Rome.

David Curmi, the executive chairman of the airline, said the summer schedule represents “a significant step forward in strengthening Malta’s air connectivity”.

“With nearly 8,000 flights, 1.34 million seats, and 19 routes, we are not only expanding capacity but also strategically investing in markets that are most important to Malta’s tourism, business, and diaspora communities. By combining direct point-to-point services with access to the major passenger hubs across Europe, we provide an important number of connecting seats.”