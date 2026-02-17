PN: NGOs linked to Michelle Muscat given preferential treatment

The Nationalist Party says the government is discriminating within the voluntary sector after a report by the Standards Commissioner found breaches of rules regulating the secondment of civil servants to NGOs chaired by Michelle Muscat.

“Many NGOs carry out invaluable work for the benefit of society across a wide range of sectors,” the PN said in a statement. “Yet it appears that some are being privileged over others.”

In its investigation, the Standards Commissioner found that the Marigold Foundation and National Alliance for Rare Diseases had public employees seconded to its operations despite no proper agreements in place.

Calling the situation discriminatory, the Opposition said the case shows that certain organisations were treated as exceptions to the rules, while other NGOs receive no such support despite carrying out essential social work.

The party argued that many voluntary organisations provide critical services across multiple sectors and often face financial hardship to remain operational. It said the commissioner’s conclusions confirm that the government allowed unequal treatment within the sector.

The PN said the findings raise serious questions about governance and fairness, insisting that public resources must be administered transparently and equally among organisations operating for the public good.

PL accuses PN of spinning report

In a statement later on Tuesday, the Labour Party accused the PN of spinning the standard czar's report, adding that Prime Minister Robert Abela wasn't involved in granting preferential treatment to Michelle Muscat's NGOs.

"It is shameful that the Nationalist Party is trying to capitalise on the Commissioner for Standards’ report to score political points and, worse still, is attempting to tarnish the valuable work carried out by this government in relation to NGOs."

The PL thanked NGOs for the work they carry out.